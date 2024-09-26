Kedah floods: Seven relief centres closed; Number of victims drops to 888

ALOR SETAR: All seven temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Kota Setar district were closed today, with the number of flood victims in Kedah decreasing to 888 people as of 4 pm compared to 1,885 people this morning.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the victims from 252 families are still being housed in 11 PPS in two districts, namely Pendang and Pokok Sena.

In Pendang, a total of 857 individuals from 240 families were placed in 10 PPS namely Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pendang, SMK Tanah Merah, SMK Tunku Temenggung, SMK Ayer Puteh Dalam, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Syed Ibrahim, SK Tanah Merah, SK Haji Mohamad Ariff, SK Ayer Puteh and Sekolah Model Khas Bukit Jenun.

Whereas in Pokok Sena, 31 people from 12 families are being housed in PPS SK Tualang.

Meanwhile, based on the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) Public Infobanjir website, the water level in Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar is at the alert level while other rivers in the state are at normal level.