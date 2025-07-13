Proton Saga stars in new Egyptian commercial with action hero

PROTON through its Egyptian partner has recently collaborated with Egyptian action star Ahmed El Sakka for a new commercial promoting the Saga in Egypt.

The left-hand-drive (LHD) version of the Malaysian sedan is gaining traction in the North African market, where it is locally assembled by Proton Cars Egypt (Ezz Elarab).

The advertisement blends action and comedy, featuring the popular 52-year-old actor and the Proton Saga in a series of humorous rescue scenarios.

The campaign highlights the car’s reliability and affordability, reinforcing its appeal in Egypt. Priced from EGP629,900 (around RM53,983), the Saga remains one of the most budget-friendly new cars in the country.

Mechanically, the Egyptian-market Saga mirrors the Malaysian version, powered by a 1.3-litre VVT engine producing 95 PS and 120 Nm, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, and a reverse camera. A unique “Marine Blue” paint option is also available exclusively in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Proton is preparing to launch a heavily updated Saga in Malaysia later this year, replacing the current third-generation model.