Malaysia may require AI-generated content labels under new Online Safety Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is exploring the possibility of making it compulsory to label artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content under the upcoming Online Safety Act 2024.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that this measure aims to tackle the misuse of AI, particularly in scams, defamation, and identity fraud on social media.

Fahmi mentioned that the Online Safety Act is expected to be enforced by the end of this year.

He emphasised that platforms should also take proactive steps in identifying AI-generated content.

The minister shared these remarks during a press conference after attending the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia’s (IPRM) event titled ‘YOU & AI: MEET@BANGSAR’.

Several social media platforms have already started voluntarily labelling AI-generated content.

Fahmi suggested that such efforts could be expanded regionally through cooperation among ASEAN nations.

Regarding concerns over AI-generated fake videos and images, Fahmi acknowledged the lack of global regulatory standards.

However, discussions are ongoing at international levels, including within the United Nations (UN) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Fahmi recently attended the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, where debates on AI regulation responsibilities took place.

He stressed that while national bodies like Parliament and the Ministry of Digital must lead regulatory efforts, every ministry has a role in assessing AI’s impact within its jurisdiction.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi highlighted that AI cannot fully replace human roles.

He also encouraged younger generations, especially Gen Alpha, to understand AI’s benefits and limitations as they grow up in an AI-driven world. – Bernama