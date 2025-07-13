FORMER Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has signed a one-year contract extension with newly-promoted La Liga side Real Oviedo, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

Cazorla, who turns 41 in December, joined Oviedo in August 2023 and last season guided his boyhood club back to the top flight for the first time in 24 years.

During his 81 appearances for Spain he won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Cazorla also lifted the FA Cup twice during his time in England.

“With this renewal, Santi Cazorla, a symbol and emblem of Oviedo, proves that dreams, when pursued with the heart, come true,“ the Asturian club said in a statement.

“Real Oviedo have secured the leadership of a footballer who embodies the club’s values like few others, both on and off the field,“ they added- AFP