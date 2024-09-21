Keep the flame of reformasi alive with the people’s voice - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded every party member to strengthen the machinery and ensure that the torch of the ‘reformasi’ struggle continues to burn brightly.

The Prime Minister said the torch of the struggle he referred to would continue to burn, fuelled by the spirit of ‘the people’s voice, the sacred voice’.

“Continue to strengthen our machinery and tell them not to threaten, not to insult, not to disgrace, because we have gone through it all. God willing, we must focus on fortifying the party, focus on raising the spirit of reformasi.

“Remember, do not take this lightly. I have already reached an age of great maturity, 77 years old. I am responsible for ensuring that this torch of struggle continues to burn with your voices. The people’s voice is the sacred voice,“ he said, greeted by shouts of ‘the people’s voice, the sacred voice’ and ‘reformasi’ from the audience.

He said this while addressing more than 10,000 attendees at the ‘Himpunan Keadilan: Suara Rakyat Suara Keramat’ gathering at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here, tonight.

The gathering, themed “From Reformasi to Malaysia MADANI”, was also attended by Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR vice president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh, and PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

The gathering was organised to commemorate the moment when the reformasi movement began 26 years ago.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also reminded PKR leaders who now hold various positions in the government not to forget the core of the party’s struggle.

“Some hold various positions, but do not forget the essence of our struggle. We rose through all the efforts and hardships. For what reason were thousands beaten? For what reason were hundreds imprisoned, even thousands at one point? For what reason did we rise, for what reason were we dismissed from work?

“The difficult twists and turns of the struggle over decades, once again we ask, for what reason? To give meaning to what independence and freedom for the people truly is,“ he said.