Kelantan KPDN plans to install own cctv at border petrol stations

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) plans to install its own closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at petrol stations along the state’s Malaysia-Thailand border area for monitoring purposes.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said that for a start, CCTVs will be installed at selected stations that are believed to be frequent choices for fuel smugglers.

He said that this measure is aimed at preventing repeated fuel purchases that are suspected to be for smuggling purposes.

“Currently, KPDN’s approach is to station enforcement officers statically at several selected stations such as in Tumpat and Pasir Mas,” he told Bernama.

Azman said that with the installation of these CCTVs, KPDN can conduct continuous monitoring from the office and take action easily if smuggling occurs.

Elaborating further, Azman said the matter is still under discussion with oil companies and has not been finalised yet.

“At present, petrol stations already have their own CCTVs, and if monitoring is to be done, KPDN needs to go to the station to specifically view its CCTV.

“What we want is for monitoring to be done from the office,” he said.

According to him, in the border districts, there are 46 petrol stations within a 20-kilometre radius that are the focus of fuel smugglers.