Kelantan optimistic about reaching 2.5 million visitor target

BACHOK: The Kelantan government is optimistic about reaching its target of welcoming 2.5 million visitors this year, said state Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Noor.

He noted that from January to June 30, Kelantan has welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors.

“Over 500,000 visitors entered this state through the Malaysia-Thailand border, while the rest arrived by air and land transportation.

“Based on these numbers, we are confident that the target of 2.5 million visitors for this year is achievable within the next six months,” he said when officiating the Cultural Tourism Programme: Festival Kesenian Rakyat Kelate 2024 at Pantai Irama here yesterday.

He also expressed confidence that the target of 10 million tourists for the Visit Kelantan Year 2024 can be achieved within five years.

Kamarudin emphasised that the target of attracting two million visitors this year is attainable with the collective effort of federal and state agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and statutory bodies in arranging exciting events.

“I acknowledge that we will not achieve our goals without the cooperation of all parties, especially the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and their support, such as through the provision of allocations or grants to NGOs and other stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the arts festival aims to promote local cultural activities as a tourism product and to safeguard Kelantan’s traditional arts.

“This three-day festival has received support from 45 federal and state departments, featuring a wide array of engaging activities,” he said.