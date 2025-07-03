Stop normalising immorality in personal freedom, urges Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The normalisation of immoral behaviour under the guise of personal freedom must be addressed urgently, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He emphasised the need for society to uphold moral and spiritual values amid growing concerns over rising HIV cases among students.

Recent data revealed 1,091 students from higher learning institutions were diagnosed with HIV between 2020 and 2024, including 222 new cases last year. Mohd Na’im described the figures as heartbreaking, noting that most cases involved youths aged 18 to 19.

“This trend is deeply troubling. Young people must safeguard their dignity and adhere to moral principles. Religion is not merely academic knowledge but a way of life. Live by values, not trends,” he said in a Facebook post.

The minister called for a combined approach of education, awareness, and enforcement to tackle the issue. He urged religious agencies, NGOs, and educational institutions to collaborate in protecting the nation’s youth.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni disclosed the statistics during a press conference after launching the 2025 Media Roundtable Conference on Harm Reduction. He highlighted challenges minors face in accessing HIV self-test kits and treatment due to legal restrictions on screening without parental consent.