Kelantan to open HDPE pipe factory to address water issues

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan will soon have its first High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe factory, aiming to address the state’s water supply issues.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the establishment of the Kel Intaaj HDPE factory marks a significant step in the state government’s commitment to resolving the non-revenue water issue which severely affects the distribution of clean and treated water across Kelantan.

Owned by Kelantan Utilities Mubarakan (KUM), which also oversees Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), the Kel Intaaj factory is a joint venture with Duramine Sendirian Berhad, a leading manufacturer in the HDPE pipe sector.

“The factory has received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance, along with the Manufacturer’s Licence from the Malaysian Investment Development Board,“ Mohamed Fadzli said.

Spanning 34,744 square feet with a leased land area of ??1.7 hectares from the Kelantan Menteri Besar Corporation, the factory is divided into production and storage areas equipped to house seven HDPE pipe production machines.

The facility also includes office space, a prayer hall, meeting rooms, laboratories and restrooms.

“We conducted a current state assessment on AKSB, which identified deteriorating pipes and underutilised human resources as key contributors to Kelantan’s water supply challenges,“ Mohamed Fadzli added.

He said the factory will not only improve water supply services but also attract investments and boost Kelantan’s economy.