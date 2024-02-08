Kelantan wildlife captures male elephant in jeli

KOTA BHARU: The Wildlife and National Park Department (Wildlife) captured a male elephant in Kampung Sungai Long, Jeli, last Tuesday.

Kelantan Wildlife director Mohamad Hafid Rohani, in a statement today, said the operation, involving seven personnel from the Jeli Wildlife Office and the state Elephant Capture Unit (UTG) was conducted following sightings of the pachyderm last July 30.

“With the elephant captured, it is hoped, will reduce the residents’ fear and losses due to damage to crops and property.

“The Wildlife relocate the elephant to a more suitable and safe habitat,” he said.

He said the operation to transfer the elephant will be carried out by Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre staff with the assistance of the Kelantan Wildlife staff.

“Perhilitan would like to explain that the action is to reduce the human-wildlife conflict in the area, where residents have also been advised to take mitigation measures including installing blue LED lights along routes used by the elephants to their farms.

“The farmers are also advised to keep their farm clean and build electric perimeter fencing to keep away wild animals,“ he said.

He said capturing and relocating the elephants were not a long-term solution since the area is close to the Gunung Basor Permanent Forest Reserve which is estimated to have a population of more than 50 elephants.

“Any complaints and information regarding wildlife can be channelled to Perhilitan via the Perhilitan hotline 1-800-88-5151 or e-complaints on the website www.wildlife.gov.my,“ he said