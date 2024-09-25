Kembara Kasih KPWKM programme in Sarawak a success - Nancy

KUCHING: The people of Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, were given the opportunity to access various services directly provided by agencies under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) during the Kembara KASIH KPWKM 2024 (Kembara KASIH) programme from Sept 14 to 21.

Spanning eight districts and covering a journey of 1,456 kilometres, the programme started in southern Sarawak in Kuching and continued to Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Sibuti, Miri, Limbang before concluding in Lawas in the north.

The programme benefited approximately 12,000 people who visited the agency counters at each stop.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hailed the inaugural programme as a success, with 27 activities featured during its course.

“The HPV DNA Cervical Cancer Screening and Mammogram Test programme organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) successfully attracted over 530 individuals to access the services during the tour.

“This is a significant achievement, as one of the key objectives of the programme in Sarawak was to increase participation, given that the previous turnout had been relatively low,” she said.

Nancy further noted that 1,000 women received one-off financial assistance amounting to RM500 through the Wanita Dinamik programme, which was part of the tour initiative to enhance family economies.

According to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, such assistance is highly valuable to women who generate income through small-scale home businesses.

“The Sarawak government is committed to working with the federal government across all ministries to ensure every programme and policy receives our full support, ultimately improving the well-being of the people,” he said.

The Kembara KASIH KPWKM also extended its reach to underprivileged communities, such as persons with disabilities and senior citizens, providing a platform for the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and LPPKN to connect with clients along the convoy’s route.

LPPKN director-general Abdul Shukur Abdullah said the programme provided comprehensive exposure to community leaders and the public, especially in rural areas, about the free services provided by agencies under KPWKM.

“Through such programmes, more community leaders are becoming aware of LPPKN programmes. Previously, they might have had limited access to the agency’s premises in urban areas, but with this convoy, they can see the exhibitions firsthand and help promote the government’s initiatives, which are offered for free.

“We admit that LPPKN services are somewhat limited in Sarawak, as we only have premises in Kuching, Sibu and Miri. Therefore, this programme provides an opportunity to offer services directly in their communities,” he said.

The Kembara KASIH convoy, which involved 40 vehicles and four ministry assets, marked a milestone with the launch of the first mobile One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) in the state, as well as the my-PSSS app, which facilitates the public in filing complaints.

“We hope this initiative will benefit Sarawak, especially rural areas, by serving as a dedicated reference point for KPWKM’s target groups such as women, children, families, senior citizens and the disabled to access comprehensive social services,” Nancy added.

Among the programmes organised throughout the convoy were the KASIH Keluarga Ceria programme, LPPKN PEKERTI, Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy and the Family Well-being Programme.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with all agencies under KPWKM, such as JKM, LPPKN, the Department of Women’s Development, the National Welfare Foundation and the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal.