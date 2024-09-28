Kempas Baru-Johor Port track closure due to upgrading and rehabilitation works - KTMB

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) clarified that the temporary closure of the railway tracks between Kempas Baru and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang, Johor is to carry out much-needed rehabilitation and upgrading works along the route.

In a statement today, KTMB said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) ordered the closure of the 40-kilometre stretch, which was built in 1983, due to wear and tear over time.

“Extensive urban growth along the railway line has deteriorated drainage and increased pressure on the surrounding areas.

“In addition to needing major repairs to support the growing demands of heavier and faster freight trains, the rehabilitation will also focus on relocating squatters encroaching on the railway reserve, and enhancing surface water drainage systems to prevent flooding caused by urban development,“ the statement read.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, KTMB chief corporate officer Suhaimi Yaacob said the upgrading project, which initially began in 2016 through the 11th Malaysia Plan, faced unavoidable delays, which prevented its timely completion.

“Despite this, KTM Kargo continued operations utilising the track for Inter-Terminal Transfer between Port Tanjung Pelepas, Pasir Gudang and Port Klang, operating in restrictive movements, limiting trips to four per day though the demand for cargo services was higher,“ he said.

He added that the comprehensive restoration and repair of the tracks was initially projected to take about 24 months without a full closure, but with the full closure, it is now expected to be completed in just six months.

Suhaimi said this would enable KTMB to resume its cargo operations and provide more efficient services to meet the higher demands of the logistics market.

“The Ministry of Transport (MOT)-appointed contractor, along with APAD, KTMB, and Railway Asset Corporation will oversee the project to ensure timely execution.

“During this period, KTMB will provide alternative solutions for cargo services to accommodate ongoing business needs,“ he said.

He emphasised that the relevant authorities remain committed to resolving the issues efficiently towards reopening the route as soon as the works are fully completed.