Kesuma allocates RM2.6 billion to enhance workforce skills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) has allocated RM2.6 billion to enhance the skills of every segment of society in the country, said its Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said the fund does not involve new allocations but, instead, mobilises resources from nine Kesuma-related departments and agencies in an integrated manner.

“Not impossible for us to develop a world-class local skills training sector within the ecosystem of high-tech industries that have been established in Malaysia for over 50 years,” he said in his speech at the closing of the 2024 National Training Week (NTW) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today that was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sim said that Kesuma was committed to enhancing skills and retraining up to the international level through the Malaysia MADANI concept.

He hopes that skills enhancement will help the country achieve its goal of having a 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030, thus producing a more knowledgeable society.

The NTW 2024, organised by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM), has been held nationwide since June 24 while the event at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil began yesterday and ends today.

It aims to instil a culture of lifelong learning among the people through opportunities to enhance skills and learning for free.