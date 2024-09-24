PETALING JAYA: Khairuddin Othman’s tenure as the community communications department (J-Kom) director-general has been terminated barely six months following his appointment.

The former Selangor executive councillor confirmed his departure but stopped short of commenting further to the media.

“It is true. It (contract) has been terminated. I am no longer the DG (director-general),“ he was quoted as saying by FMT.

Instead, Khairuddin responded that all questions related to the matter should be referred to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Khairuddin, the former two-term Paya Jaras assemblyman from PKR was appointed to the position on March 1, succeeding Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Agus, who has since claimed he had received a new job offer had been replaced following a controversy over an alleged video call between him and a J-Kom staff member containing alleged sexual innuendos.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Agus completes statement on sexual harassment case