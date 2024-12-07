King and Queen’s personal touches add uniqueness to installation ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20 will be unique, especially with the intricately planned arrangements receiving personal touches from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said Their Majesties have closely monitored many aspects of the arrangements and ceremonial protocols as they wanted everything to be flawless, highlighting the distinctiveness of Malaysia’s Constitutional Monarchy system.

“Take the invitation cards, for instance. They incorporate Tiffany blue, Their Majesties’ favourite colour.

“The installation souvenirs and medals have all been meticulously reviewed by the royal couple. In my opinion, Their Majesties are truly hands-on, knowing every detail,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme aired on Bernama TV tonight.

Also present was Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events.

Azuan Effendy also believes that Sultan Ibrahim would showcase his unique touch at the ceremony to be held at the Throne Room, Istana Negara, including during the presentation of the Keris Panjang Diraja (Royal Long Keris), which symbolises the centralisation of power entrusted to the King.

Reflecting on past installation ceremonies, the Grand Chamberlain noted that each King had their unique way of receiving the keris.

“Some Kings held the keris aloft, while others unsheathed and kissed it. We don’t know what will be done this time, and I believe we will witness it on July 20,” he said.

He further said that the historic ceremony would be graced by the presence of two foreign heads of state, namely the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Describing the preparations for the ceremony as akin to a family organising a wedding, Azuan Effendy said everyone involved is working tirelessly to ensure everything runs smoothly, to showcase Malaysia’s uniqueness as the only nation that practices the Constitutional Monarchy system with the selection of the King conducted on a rotational basis every five years.

Regarding his preparations as Istana Negara Director of Royal Ceremonies, Azuan Effendy said rehearsals were held frequently as he bears the heavy responsibility of delivering several speeches without a script.

“When standing in the middle (of the Throne Room) among the attending Malay Rulers and foreign heads of state, I always recite a prayer because inner strength is vital for the smooth conduct of the ceremony.

“I can’t afford to make any mistake. I must ensure everything is in order, and it’s not just me -- it’s a team effort involving many people,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.