King donates 10 cows for Aidiladha sacrificial ritual

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia donated 10 cows for the sacrificial ritual in celebration of Aidiladha.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the donation of livestock for the sacrificial ritual will be distributed to all asnaf staff at Istana Negara.

“His Majesty also consented to the slaughter of the 10 cows at Istana Negara on his behalf today (June 18),“ read the post.

The slaughter will be carried out tomorrow, while the meat distribution will take place at Istana Negara this Thursday.