King grants audience to new Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to the new Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, at Istana Negara today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, also present at the meeting was former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The post included seven photographs of the event.

Shamsul Azri, who previously served as the director-general of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), was appointed as the 16th Chief Secretary effective yesterday.

He succeeded Mohd Zuki, whose service contract ended on Aug 10.