King grants audience to Rafizi, Mohd Uzir

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin at Istana Negara.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, during the audience, His Majesty was also presented with the latest information on the implementation of the 2024 Agriculture Census by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

On March 4, DOSM in a statement announced that it will be conducting an agriculture census to collect crucial information on the primary structure of the country’s agricultural sector.

It said that a total of 1.3 million agricultural entrepreneurs will be involved in the census, comprising two phases; the first from Feb 13 to March 31 and the second from July 7 to Oct 10.