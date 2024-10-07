King receives Sultan Brunei’s official reply to Royal invitation to Installation Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia today received the official reply from the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, confirming his attendance at the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara on July 20.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the official reply from the Brunei Sultan was presented by the country’s delegation led by Chief of the Royal Customs and Protocols Department Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar.

Also present were Brunei Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Defence Minister II Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi Haji Mohd Yussof.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil led the Malaysian delegation, which also comprised Senior Deputy Secretary-General in the Prime Minister’s Department, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad and Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Zailani Hashim.

Another post on the same page stated that Sultan Ibrahim was presented with a briefing on the events lined-up in conjunction with the installation ceremony.

The briefing was presented by Fahmi, who chairs the Special Committee for the Kings Installation Events.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

On May 16, Fahmi said that the government, with the consent of the King, would organise seven events in conjunction with the highly symbolic installation ceremony that occurs once every five years.

The events will begin with the Yasin Recital and ‘Doa Selamat’ at Masjid Negara on July 18; followed by the Special Friday Sermon and Prayers, also at Masjid Negara, the following day.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King will be held in the morning on July 20, which will be followed by a Royal Banquet in the evening.

Also lined up is the Queen’s visit to the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak on July 23, the “Raja Kita” exhibition at Muzium Negara on July 25, and the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara on July 27.