King satisfied with preparations for National Day celebration - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the 67th National Day celebration, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Celebration Main Committee chairman, said he and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were granted an audience with Sultan Ibrahim to report on the preparations yesterday.

“His Majesty is satisfied with the preparations and there are no unexpected issues, insya-Allah,” he told a press conference today.

Regarding internet connectivity, Fahmi said that 36 Cell on Wheels (COW) vehicles will be deployed by telecommunications service providers along the parade route to handle the large number of visitors.

He also said that internet access at the media centre has been improved with additional access points and Wi-Fi, addressing last year’s complaints about connectivity issues.

Fahmi added that the roads leading to Core Island, where the parade will take place, will be closed on Aug 31 and advised the public to use available public transportation, such as shuttle buses and water taxis.

The National Day 2024 celebration will be held at Dataran Putrajaya.