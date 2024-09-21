King visits COMAC Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Institute

BEIJING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited the COMAC Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Institute to observe the latest developments in aviation technology in China.

Upon arriving, His Majesty was briefed on the country’s innovations in aviation technology.

Sultan Ibrahim spent over an hour at the centre and also tried the flight simulator available there.

His Majesty then proceeded to Beijing Capital Airport and spent nearly 45 minutes inspecting two aircraft developed by COMAC.

Accompanying the King was Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Sultan Ibrahim is in the republic from Sept 19 to 22 at President Xi Jinping’s invitation and is scheduled to return home tomorrow.

The King’s state visit reflects the strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, which have been rapidly developing since being elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and marks the first official visit by a Malaysian King to China in 10 years, representing a significant moment for both nations as they celebrate this milestone.