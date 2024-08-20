KKDW allocates RM7.5 million for 450 orang asli students pursuing tertiary education

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) aims to fund 450 Orang Asli students pursuing tertiary education in the country this year, with an allocation of RM7.5 million, said Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She expressed optimism about meeting this target, noting that KKDW successfully funded 418 Orang Asli students last year, exceeding the initial goal of 300 students.

“Such an increase makes KKDW and myself very proud, as it demonstrates the great potential of Orang Asli children and their ability to compete with other communities.

“That’s why we set this target; we are confident it can be achieved and will help realise the dreams of Orang Asli children to excel at higher levels,” she said in a statement today.

She also highlighted that KKDW provides various types of assistance, including flight tickets to Sabah or Sarawak, and a one-off financial aid of RM500 for students at the certificate, matriculation, or pre-diploma level; RM700 for diploma level; and RM1,000 for bachelor’s degree level.

She said that to date, a total of 830 Orang Asli students are studying at higher education institutions across various majors, including those pursuing further studies at universities abroad, such as in the United Kingdom and Russia.

Regarding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities, she said that 62 TVET programmes were presented during the KKDW retreat workshops, with participation from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and the Department of Community Development (KEMAS) to continuously enhance educational access for the Orang Asli community.

“Last year, 350 Orang Asli students were enrolled in TVET programmes, and the government is targeting at least 400 more applications this year,” she said.

She highlighted that KKDW’s efforts extend beyond this, as the government has committed to establishing a TVET institution specifically for Orang Asli students. This initiative will provide broader opportunities for them to engage in skills relevant to the current job market.

“This proactive approach aims to ensure that all strategies and initiatives benefit every segment of society, including the Orang Asli, preventing them from falling behind in the global career market and fostering a quality, competitive generation,” she added.

Hence, she encouraged the younger generation of Orang Asli to seize the golden opportunities provided by the government to transform their lives, their families, and the community.

She also said that their success would contribute to the economic development of the country.