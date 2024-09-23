KKDW, BHPetrol ink MoU to build petrol stations in rural areas

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop petrol stations in rural areas, leading to the creation of numerous job opportunities in villages.

The MoU was signed between BHPetrol and eight agencies under the ministry, including the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) and the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar).

It was signed by BHPetrol chief executive officer Azizul Azily Ahmad and the general managers of the eight agencies.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said BHPetrol is investing RM45 million for the construction of 10 petrol stations at eight confirmed locations, with two more locations still under consideration.

Among the confirmed locations are Kampung Awah, Temerloh, Pahang; Sri Gading Batu Pahat and Bandar Penawar in Johor; Taman Kesedar Putra 2 and Tumbi Rapat, Jeli in Kelantan; as well as Kubang Menerong, Penang.

“KKDW is consistently working to reduce the gap between rural and urban areas to ensure more balanced and inclusive economic growth,“ he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to BHPetrol for its concern for rural communities through this strategic collaboration with KKDW agencies in efforts to enhance the overall well-being of the people.

“This collaboration will assist the ministry in achieving its rural economic and entrepreneurial development goals.

“These initiatives will not only advance technology in local areas but also provide opportunities for rural entrepreneurs to market their products, thereby increasing their income,“ he added.

At the event, Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (MARA) subsidiary, MARA Incorporated Sdn Bhd (MARA Inc.), announced a RM1.5 million allocation for the installation of Solar PV (Photovoltaic) Panels at 50 existing BHPetrol stations.

A letter of intent was also handed over by BHPetrol to MARA for the placement of small and medium enterprise (SME) products from MARA-supported entrepreneurs at 300 BHPetromart convenience stores across Malaysia.

“This will provide an efficient marketing platform to help Bumiputera entrepreneurs expand their product markets as part of efforts to create a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem,“ said Ahmad Zahid.