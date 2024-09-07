PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC Paulo Josué has revealed that he has been playing “for free” for the past seven months.

The Brazilian-born football player said that he has not received his salary for the past seven months and continues to live solely on his savings, according to Harian Metro.

“Some KL City players have been experiencing salary arrears since March, but their situation is not as bad as mine because the last time I was paid was in December last year.

“I once discussed this with KL City’s management, and they promised to pay half a month’s salary. However, those were all false promises as they never paid it.

“Many have asked, ‘It’s been seven months (of unpaid salary), why are you still with KL City?’ I stayed because I love the team and truly cherish my career as a professional football player,” he was quoted as saying.

The 35-year-old player has already informed the relevant parties about his salary arrears case for further action.

“Some have said that KL City only owe two months (salary).

“That is a lie, you can ask me for confirmation.

“Ask the other players whether they have received their full salaries. I don’t think that has happened.”

