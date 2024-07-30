PETALING JAYA: Individuals working in companies operating in Kuala Lumpur receive a higher average monthly salary of RM4,196, when compared to other states, according to the Economic Census 2023.

This is followed by Selangor with a monthly average of salary of RM3,563 and Penang with RM3,496.

Next include Labuan (RM3,491), Melaka (RM3,115), Sarawak (RM3,077), Negeri Sembilan (RM3,025), and Putrajaya (RM2,994).

Johor averages at RM2,987 while Terengganu (RM2,793), Kedah (RM2,721), Perak (RM2,679), Pahang (RM2,628), Sabah (RM2,381), Perlis (RM2,253), and Kelantan, which has the lowest at RM2,070.

Chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Kuala Lumpur is clearly the top choice for those seeking jobs that offer a higher salary, according to Berita Harian.

He added, in KL, the employees who receive the highest average monthly salary are those working in the service sector, specifically in the telecommunication service activities with a salary of RM9,457.

“This is followed by people working in programming and broadcasting activities earning RM8,629, and financial intermediation with RM6,946,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Uzir also said Selangor record the highest average monthly salary in the service sector.

He said that the highest monthly salary was recorded by telecommunication activities at RM7,580 per month, followed by workers in information and computer programming activities, which recorded an average monthly salary of RM7,186 and RM7,112, respectively.

Meanwhile Penang recorded the highest average monthly salary of in the manufacturing sector, with the highest average monthly salary recorded of RM4,790 by those working in the manufacturing of electrical, electronic & optical products activities.

At the same time, the total salaries and wages paid increased by 5.4 percent annually, amounting to RM354.9 billion in 2022.

The highest increase was recorded by the services sector at 6.5 percent to RM204.4 billion, followed by the manufacturing sector, which increased by 5.8 percent to RM97.2 billion.