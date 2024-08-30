KL Sinkhole: Technical study done, DBKL closely monitoring area - PM Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will continue to closely monitor the area of the sinkhole incident on Jalan Masjid India.

He also said a technical study of the sinkhole at the incident site has been conducted by the relevant parties.

“I have passed through the area, and there are no issues, but the areas deemed necessary to be reinforced will be done immediately, and DBKL will monitor it closely every day,” he said.

He told reporters this after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Kubang Semang here today.

Anwar also dismissed claims by certain parties that the incident had caused concern among the public and foreign tourists.

On Aug 23, an Indian national identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, disappeared after falling into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole while on her way to a nearby temple.

The search and rescue operation for the victim entered its eighth day today.