Olivier Giroud returns to Ligue 1 with Lille after 13 years

OLIVIER GIROUD has made a sensational return to French football, signing a one-year contract with Ligue 1 side Lille. The 38-year-old striker, France’s all-time leading goalscorer, last played in the country in 2012 with Montpellier before moving abroad.

Giroud left Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC last week, ending his brief stint in the United States. His return to France comes 13 years after he departed Montpellier, where he won the 2011-12 Ligue 1 title before joining Arsenal.

“I’m very happy and excited to be back in France, home,“ Giroud said in a statement. “It made perfect sense to return to Ligue 1 13 years after leaving it. I’ve always considered Lille a top French club.”

The veteran forward highlighted his role in mentoring Lille’s young squad, adding, “It’s a young and talented squad, which needs experienced players like me. So I’ll also be there in that role.”

Giroud enjoyed successful spells in England with Arsenal and Chelsea, winning the Champions League with the latter in 2021. He later moved to AC Milan, securing the Serie A title in 2022 before his MLS adventure.

Internationally, Giroud retired last year as France’s record scorer with 57 goals in 137 appearances, having lifted the 2018 World Cup. His wealth of experience will now bolster Lille’s ambitions in Ligue 1 and Europe.