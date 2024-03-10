Klang addressing flash floods with better drainage system

PETALING JAYA: The Klang Royal City Council plans to improve drainage infrastructure in older neighbourhoods, particularly Taman Melawis, to prevent recurring flash floods, said its deputy mayor Mohd Zary Affendi Mohd Arif.

“Our efforts will extend to other flood-prone housing estates and common areas in the city as well,” he said when responding to theSun’s report on Tuesday, which highlighted residents’ frustrations over poor drainage infrastructure and inadequate maintenance.

With the country having entered the monsoon transition phase on Sept 24, thunderstorms are expected nationwide, raising the risk of flash floods and causing worry among residents.

“Efforts to enhance drainage infrastructure through a project initiated by the Irrigation and Drainage Department are currently in progress. This project is expected to be completed soon, subject to unforeseen issues and contractor performance.”

Mohd Zary said the council frequently holds focus group discussions, town hall meetings and engagement sessions with the Klang community and conducts site visits to ensure that residents are comfortable and public facilities meet their needs.

He said the council remains committed to hearing residents’ feedback so that it can take appropriate action to make improvements.

“The upgrades to the drainage and piping systems in areas such as Taman Melawis have already begun and will extend to Taman Teluk Pulai, Jalan Jambu Bol, Solok Matahari Taman Melawis and Jalan Serampang.”

In response to complaints of rubbish dumping into drains by residents, he said the Local Authority Management Department team is actively enforcing measures in affected areas.

“Following rains, the council prioritises the immediate cleaning of various drainage systems, including drains, scupper drains, sumps and trash traps to ensure that debris or blockages are quickly removed to prevent flooding.”

He said under Section 47 of the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974, individuals throwing or depositing rubbish in public places can be fined RM500 for the first offence while repeat offenders can be charged RM1,000 each.

On Tuesday, resident Jason H. L. Lee, 48, who has lived in Taman Melawis for 31 years, expressed concern about the recurring floods in the housing estate for the past several years.

He said since the neighbourhood is over 50 years old, the drainage system is too small to handle heavy rainfall, causing run-off water to rise quickly even after a downpour of just 30 minutes.

“Flash floods are also partly caused by residents who do not fully appreciate the importance of keeping drains clog-free.

“Some residents throw rubbish, causing the drains to get clogged while others cover the drains during home renovations without considering the impact their actions have in contributing to flash floods.”

Another resident, who gave his name only as Nathan, 40, said Taman Melawis has been experiencing floods for a long time, but the situation was previously not as severe as there were fewer housing developments.

“However, more new homes have been built and coupled with poorly designed drains have caused blockages and ineffective water flow, worsening flooding.”

Several residents said the current drains, which are inadequate for handling heavy rainfall, are the main cause of frequent flash floods.