J-KOM ready to promote Johor development projects via social media

MUAR: The Community Communications Department (J-KOM) stands ready to act as an intermediary for promoting Johor’s development projects through various media platforms.

Director-General Datuk Ismail Yusop stated that the department’s current approach prioritises social media to effectively engage younger audiences.

“It is J-KOM’s duty to inform about such developments,” he told Bernama after the Jauhar MADANI programme at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre.

He explained that while mainstream media remains handled by other agencies, social media outreach falls under J-KOM’s specific responsibilities.

J-KOM currently utilises major platforms including Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram and podcasts for its communications.

The department also plans to establish WhatsApp and Telegram groups at district level to further expand its reach.

Ismail emphasised that J-KOM was established specifically to help ministries, state governments and agencies ensure project information reaches all societal levels.

Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh officially requested the department’s assistance in promoting development projects during his opening speech.

The Jauhar MADANI programme featured various activities including costume contests and a treasure hunt.

An interactive Safe Internet campaign by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission formed part of the event.

Additional activities included a School Got Talent contest and a colouring competition for participants. – Bernama