Johor allocates RM3.87 million to support and empower Orang Asli community

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has announced nine initiatives to support and empower the Orang Asli community with a total allocation of RM3.87 million.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip confirmed these measures in a Facebook post today.

The initiatives include one-off cash aid of RM200 for 5,041 heads of households and RM300 for 46 Tok Batin (village chiefs).

Food baskets will also be distributed to eligible households while 73 Orang Asli university students will receive laptops.

A RM10,000 special grant will be allocated to support operational costs and community programmes in 60 Orang Asli villages.

The initiatives were announced earlier today by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi during the Johor State Orang Asli Day Festival 2025 in Kluang.

Upgrades will also be carried out on 17 multipurpose halls, 32 community halls and 44 sports facilities and equipment in Orang Asli settlements.

Zahari added that a total of 37 mosques and suraus will also receive RM10,000 each in contributions.

To coordinate development and welfare initiatives more effectively, he noted that the state government has established the Johor Orang Asli Community Special Committee. – Bernama