KLSCM aims to raise RM1 mln for charity with record registration

KUALA LUMPUR: After a record 42,000 runners signed up for Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2024, the organisers now aim to create even more history.

Race owner and organiser, Dirigo Events, wants to encourage the running community and corporate sector to deepen their contributions to society through the Run For A Reason (RFAR) charity initiative.

Dirigo Events director and KLSCM project director Rainer Biemans, said they have set a target of RM1 million this year, surpassing the RM890,000 raised in 2019.

Since the event registration officially opened in March, approximately RM750,000 had already been raised by runners and sponsors, according to the organisers.

The funds will benefit organisations associated with KLSCM 2024 through the RFAR platform, namely women empowerment advocates Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, palliative care provider Hospis Malaysia, marginalised communities champion Kechara Soup Kitchen, and education foundation Teach for Malaysia (TFM).

“We don’t want to miss the golden opportunity to make a statement here. We have recorded our largest KLSCM yet in terms of participation, and we hope the increased numbers can help drive fundraising for our beneficiaries,” Biemans said in a statement.

The effort has gained morale-boosting support from two-time champion in the Malaysian Open category, S. Poo Vasanthan.

“I am ready to do my part in making this a race to remember. I will donate part of the prize money to one of the RFAR charities if I achieve a hat-trick this time. Let’s all not forget to do our share for society,” he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

A half-marathon participant, Dr. Mohd Amirul Husaini Ibne Walid from Wangsa Maju is raising funds for Hospis Malaysia in honour of his late wife Khasnida, who succumbed to cancer last year, with Hospis providing much care and comfort in her final days.

“My wife and I used to run and participate in events together, and her passing left me feeling empty even when I took part in other running events. When I found out that Hospis Malaysia is one of the RFAR beneficiaries, I decided to sign up to raise funds for them,” he said.

Over 12,500 participants have registered for the full marathon (42.195 km), the largest number ever since KLSCM’s inception, while the sign-ups for the half marathon (21.0975 km) totalling 13,770, was also in record-breaking number. A total of 40,000 runners participated in KLSCM in 2023.

This year’s event will be held over two days, with the 1km, 2km, 5km and 10km events on Oct 5, while the half and full marathons will be on Oct 6.