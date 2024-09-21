KPDN identifies 38 petrol stations with unusually high sales

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has identified 38 petrol stations nationwide that have recorded unusually high sales of diesel and RON95 fuel.

The Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, stated that seven of these stations are located in Sabah, while another seven are in Sarawak.

He explained that the sale of diesel and RON95 are monitored to combat the misappropriation and smuggling of subsidised fuel.

“We (KPDN) will examine all their sales records and monitor for any signs of purchases aimed at misappropriation.

“Most of these petrol stations with unusually high sales are located in districts bordering neighbouring countries,“ he told reporters after attending the 2024 KPDN Carnival Tour in Sarawak today.

Armizan emphasised that petrol station operators play a crucial role in the fight against the misappropriation of subsidised fuel.

“We hope petrol station operators will not claim they have no responsibility in this matter, suggesting that they are merely selling the fuel and not accountable to whom they are selling it to,“ he added.

Meanwhile, KPDN announced in a statement today that Operation Tiris 3.0, which was conducted from Jan 1 to Sept 19, carried out 31,762 inspections nationwide.

KPDN said these inspections have resulted in 2,121 cases, with a total seizure value of RM81.4 million, and led to 531 arrests.