KPDN opens probe paper on petrol station operator who sold RON95 to foreign vehicle

ALOR GAJAH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has opened an investigation paper on a petrol station operator who was suspected of selling subsidised RON95 petrol to a vehicle with a foreign registration plate from a neighbouring country.

Melaka KPDN director Norena Jaafar said the action follows the circulation of a video showing a man suspected to be a foreigner in his 30s driving a foreign-registered Toyota Prius car and refuelling with subsidised petrol at a petrol station in Masjid Tanah here on Sunday.

“The CCTV footage found that the man paid RM23.17 via an OPT (Outdoor Payment Terminal) transaction to purchase RON95 petrol around 4.35 pm. He refuelled at a somewhat hidden pump after driving around the petrol station for some time.

“The action of the foreigner was reprimanded by an e-hailing driver, causing the man to hurriedly leave the petrol pump, while the petrol station operator claimed not to have seen the incident because the pump was somewhat hidden,” she told a press conference here today.

She said action against the petrol station operator was taken in accordance with the directive enforced on June 17, 2022, which prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to all vehicles, including motorcycles, with foreign registration plates.

“We cannot accept the petrol station operator’s excuse because everyone is well aware that the ban has been enforced since June 17, 2022, and there are even prohibition notices posted at every petrol station.

“Therefore, the operator has violated Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, which constitutes an offence under Regulation 21(1) and can be punished under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122),“ she said.

She added that if found guilty, the petrol station operator could be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for up to three years, or both.

“The Melaka KPDN reminds all petrol station operators to comply with all current regulations and laws. Consumers are encouraged to report any misconduct, such as this incident, through the provided channels,” she said.