KPDN to meet oil firms on July 18 to seek faster fleet card issuing mechanism - Amirzan

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will meet the five oil companies on Thursday (July 18) to identify a speedier fleet card issuing mechanism for applicants of diesel subsidies under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

Its Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the ministry had taken note of the delays in (approving) company applications for fleet cards, especially in the post-paid category, because the oil companies had to check the applicants’ financial status first.

“Because of this and other issues, some fleet card applications take up to a month (to be approved). So, we want to see if the fleet cards can be issued faster, say in less than 14 days,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Central Zone KPDN Carnival Tour Programme and Consumers’ Festival 2024 here today.

He said that based on the records obtained from the five oil firms as of July 8, a total of 165,897 fleet cards had been issued.

Meanwhile, Armizan said companies listed under 33 types of public and goods land transportation can apply to join the SKDS through the MySubsidi Diesel System under the regulation of KPDN, adding that complete applications can be approved immediately.

He said that, as of today (July 14), a total of 248,887 public and goods land transport vehicles involving 88,029 companies have had their diesel subsidy applications approved under the SKDS.

He added that apart from online applications, the KPDN also goes to the ground to promote and provide space for companies to pose any queries and submit their applications.

“Such outreach programmes are being implemented via the Open Day Programme through SKDS booths in government-organised events like the KPDN Carnival Tour and MADANI Rakyat programmes.

The companies which have received SKDS approval can directly apply for the fleet cards from the five oil companies which have been integrated into the MySubsidi Diesel System.