KPDN to set subsidised cooking oil distribution locations to curb leakage - Armizan

SHAH ALAM: The government will now determine the locations for distributing subsidised cooking oil packets to retail outlets to prevent further leakage of controlled goods, says Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He explained that previously, packaging companies were responsible for deciding distribution locations and deliveries, based on demand.

“In the past, packaging companies would distribute cooking oil, according to demand, wherever needed.

“Going forward, packaging companies will no longer make these decisions. Instead, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will determine the supply list, and provide it to the packaging companies, based on the needs of specific districts,” he said to reporters, after the People’s town hall session, here, today.

Armizan added that this measure follows an internal audit by KPDN, to identify the activities and causes behind the misappropriation of controlled goods.

He added that engagement sessions regarding this measure are currently being conducted in all states. Heads of KPDN branches at the district level are identifying the retail premises that require the supply.

Through this initiative, Armizan said that KPDN will monitor the packaging companies, using the eCOSS system, to ensure they adhere to the set delivery list.

Additionally, he said that oil packaging companies are now required to provide subsidised cooking oil packets to all locations hosting the Rahmah MADANI sales nationwide.

This is intended to ensure that subsidised cooking oil reaches the target groups in need.

Meanwhile, Armizan said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a nationwide campaign, led by the Ministry of Health (MOH), to reduce sugar consumption among the public.

Discussions will be held to determine the steps for implementing this sugar reduction campaign, he said.