KPKM’s two-pronged answer to overcome irrigation issue in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has implemented two new initiatives after the Cloud Seeding Operation (OPA) carried out on June 21 was unable to solve the problem of irrigation in drought-hit agricultural areas in Kelantan.

Kemubu Agricultural Development Board (KADA) chairman Muhammad Husain said the initiatives are a project to pulverise and loosen rocks at the intake of the Kemubu Pump Station 2 and also to drill 150 tube wells for farmers.

“As much as we appreciate the KPKM’s efforts, the Kelantan rivers have still not reached the level required to allow the pump houses in Kemubu 1 and 2 to operate.

“In that regard, KPKM in collaboration with the Kelantan state government has announced two new initiatives under the drought emergency procurement project to overcome the problem,” he said in a statement today.

He said the rock-breaking work was carried out on June 27 and was expected to let river water seep into the pump house’s intake area even though it was at a low level.

“We expect these two initiatives to be immediate and emergency solutions to ensure that the drought issue in the KADA irrigation scheme area can be successfully overcome,” he said.