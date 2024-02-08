KPKT plans to draft two bills, amend existing legislation before 16th General Election - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) plans to draft the Urban Renewal Bill and the Residential Tenancy Bill, and amend several existing legislation before the 16th General Election, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He listed the existing legislation as the Housing Development (Control and Licencing) Act, the Fire Services Act, the Local Government Act, and the Town and Country Planning Act.

“These drafts and amendments are in the pipeline. We hope to complete them all before GE16.

“God willing, if everything goes smoothly, we will present the Urban Renewal Bill in the first (Parliament) session of 2025,“ he said during the Morning Chat with YB KM: Exclusive Mid-Year Review Interview programme today.

Nga added that he is also working on a proposal to seek cabinet approval to establish a sister city status between Putrajaya and Shanghai following his visit to the city in October last year.

“I am now preparing the paper to get an endorsement from the cabinet. We can form a Shanghai-Putrajaya sister city relationship and work together,“ he said, adding that Malaysia plans to adopt some of Shanghai’s smart-city initiatives.

“It would involve financial implications, but if we have the technology and it is proven useful..why not? That would make our cities very safe,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nga highlighted that the ministry had outlined 12 initiatives for the 2024 KPKT Budget, with a total allocation of RM737.9 million. Of these, 10 initiatives have already achieved over 85 percent of their targets as of June 21.