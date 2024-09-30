KPN to hold Perdana Reading Carnival in October

PUTRAJAYA: The Perdana Reading Carnival will be held throughout October with the aim of forming a world-class highly knowledgeable society as well as cultivating the practice of reading.

The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) in a statement today said the programme organised through the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) will be launched at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur on October 4.

The theme for this carnival is Unity Through Reading.

According to the statement, various programmes will be lined up in conjunction with the carnival, including the Premier Reading Forum: Symphony of Unity Through Reading, Book Donation Awareness Campaign and Librarian Chat Podcast.

The ministry invites all Malaysians to upload the hashtag #PerpaduanMelaluiPembacaan throughout the month of October.

Meanwhile, the Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang in a statement is inviting all Malaysians of various races, religions and cultures to participate in making the Perdana Reading Carnival 2024 a success.

“Reading also helps us to think critically. In a world full of information, the ability to judge and understand facts wisely is key to avoiding misunderstandings and conflicts.

“By reading from various sources, we can form a more balanced and fair view,“ he said.