KPT to ensure internet access in IPTA at highest level - Zambry

SINTOK: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is working to ensure that Internet access in all Public Higher Education Institutions (IPTA) is at the highest level.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said KPT is working with relevant parties as directed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wants the issue of Internet access in IPTA to be resolved immediately.

“The prime minister wants to make sure that all IPTAs and polytechnics are equipped with Internet access at a high level, which means it should not be intermittent.

“Most importantly, the highest Internet access allows the research and learning process at universities to run smoothly without any interruption,“ he said.

He told reporters after attending the ‘In Person With Doc Zam programme’ at Dewan Mu’adzam Shah, at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) here, last night.

According to Zambry, a study related to the process of expanding Internet access in all public universities has been carried out and the next stage will involve the polytechnic level.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the tour series of ‘In Person With Doc Zam programme that ended last night at UUM was seen to have had a positive impact and received a very encouraging response from the university students he visited.

“Tonight (yesterday) is a wrap-up of my tour series in conjunction with the registration of new students to university. We chose four areas (universities), two in the Klang Valley and the other two outside the Klang Valley.

“We have seen such a good response because the students have the opportunity to interact directly with the minister. It is one approach I took when I was the menteri besar to be with the people in this way,“ he said.

He said that the first week of admission to the university is not just an orientation week, it is a process of adaptation of the students in a new world because they need a period to adapt to the new environment.

In the session hosted by actor, Fizo Omar, Zambry also shared his life story as a fisherman who grew up in a fishing village on Pangkor Island.