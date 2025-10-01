Private sector urged to partner with government for Malaysia’s green economy growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The private sector must continue partnering with the government to co-create solutions and build a competitive green economy for Malaysia.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said sustainability requires a whole-of-nation approach involving all sectors.

“The government, private sector, civil society, and the public must come together to turn this vision into reality,“ he said during his special address at The Edge Malaysia ESG Awards.

Amir Hamzah confirmed the Ministry of Finance is drafting carbon tax legislation targeting the iron, steel and energy sectors.

“This initiative is designed with industry readiness and alignment to global best practices in mind,“ he said.

The proposed carbon tax aims to incentivise industry players to adopt sustainable solutions.

“This will allow more companies to access greener solutions,“ said Amir Hamzah.

He acknowledged short-term challenges as businesses invest in new technologies to decarbonise.

“This journey will be a collaborative one, as the path to a sustainable future must be both inclusive and equitable,“ he said.

Malaysia recently unveiled its roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Several ministries are working on key enablers including a climate change bill and carbon pricing mechanism.

These policies reflect broader national efforts embedded in the 13th Malaysia Plan and MADANI Economy framework.

“Our actions include investing in public transport, conserving natural resources, and strengthening the green economy,“ said Amir Hamzah.

The government is also prioritising equitable growth and affordable housing initiatives.

New laws are being introduced to ensure conducive working environments across sectors. – Bernama