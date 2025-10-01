Selangor FC suffer second straight ACL2 defeat against Lion City Sailors

SELANGOR FC suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 campaign.

The Malaysian side fell 4-2 to Singapore’s Lion City Sailors in their Group G match at Bishan Stadium.

Lion City Sailors stunned Selangor with an early lead through striker Anderson Lopes.

Lopes headed in Maxime Lestienne’s cross in the seventh minute before doubling the advantage six minutes later.

The Brazilian-born player completed his hat-trick during first-half injury time and added his fourth goal in the 54th minute.

Selangor managed to pull one back through Chrigor Moraes’ penalty conversion in the 37th minute.

Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim added a second consolation goal for Selangor in the 73rd minute.

The match was temporarily halted due to bad weather around the 30th minute mark.

Selangor had earlier chances through Richmond Ankrah and Alvin Fortes but failed to convert.

The defeat leaves Selangor bottom of Group G without any points after two matches.

Lion City Sailors moved top of the group, sharing four points with second-placed Persib Bandung.

Selangor had previously lost 4-2 to Bangkok United in their opening group match.

The Red Giants will next face Persib Bandung in Bandung, Indonesia on October 23.

Christophe Gamel continues as Selangor’s acting head coach for the continental campaign. – Bernama