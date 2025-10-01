Full-time e-hailing drivers eligible for BUDI95 petrol subsidy starting October 15

PUTRAJAYA: Full-time e-hailing drivers are now eligible for the BUDI MADANI RON95 petrol subsidy starting October 15.

The Ministry of Finance announced the government will process applications through e-hailing operators on a group basis, eliminating the need for individual driver applications.

Registered boat owners also qualify for BUDI95 without requiring a valid driving licence.

Federal authorities are collaborating with state agencies including the Sarawak Rivers Board and Sabah Ports and Harbours Department to identify eligible boat owners.

The monthly 300-litre RON95 subsidy limit for each eligible citizen renews automatically on the first day of every month.

As of 6pm today, subsidised RON95 purchases through BUDI95 recorded transactions worth approximately RM84.2 million.

This involved more than 42.3 million litres of RON95 petrol with government subsidies totalling RM27.8 million.

Over three million users have benefited from the programme since its phased introduction began on September 27.

Total subsidised petrol transactions reached RM255.6 million involving 128.4 million litres of fuel.

The government has channelled RM67.0 million in total subsidies through the programme.

“The MADANI Government remains committed to ensuring this targeted subsidy programme runs smoothly, transparently, and benefits the people directly,“ the ministry stated.

BUDI95 implementation began with 300,000 armed forces and police personnel before expanding to over five million B40 STR recipients.

Approximately 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with MyKad and active driving licences qualify for the RM1.99 per litre RON95 subsidy. – Bernama