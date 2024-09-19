KPWKM’s actions on ‘Abang Bas’, GISB comply with law - Nancy

BINTULU: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri reiterated that all actions and responses from her ministry, regarding the ‘Abang Bas’ issue and GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB), have been carried out in compliance with the law.

She also indicated that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is ready to address any legal challenges, if individuals decide to take action against the ministry.

“It is up to individuals if they want to take legal action against us. At least the public knows that we have diligently fulfilled our responsibilities under the Children’s Act 2001; no one else has that authority.

“Many people question why we are so involved with the ‘Abang Bas’ issue, but seem indifferent to the GISB issue. In this case, GISB falls under police jurisdiction, as we are not the lead agency responsible for arrests and investigations,” she explained.

She said this in a press conference, following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and the presentation of sponsorship from Yayasan Kebajikan Negara and Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, at the Bintulu Hospital lobby, today.

Nancy was commenting on the reactions from various parties, who have questioned her statements and actions which some have deemed biased, regarding the ‘Abang Bas’ and GISB issues.

“The GISB issue is distinct from the ‘Abang Bas’ matter. Our priority is to ensure the protection of the children depicted in the TikTok posts. While we appreciate the willingness of many non-governmental organisations to assist, we have asked them to hold off for now, as this is not a typical case,” she explained.

On Sept 5, a social media user shared a screenshot of a TikTok post by a young school bus driver, known as ‘Abang Bas’, who referred to children on the bus as his ‘crush’ and ‘kesayangan’ (beloved).

In response, Nancy directed the Child Development Department (JPKK) officer to file a police report against the bus driver.