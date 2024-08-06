KPWKM to examine need for annual psychometric test for childcare providers

SEMATAN: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), will evaluate the necessity of conducting annual psychometric assessments for registered childcare providers, its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said.

She said by regularly updating psychometric test results, the ministry can effectively monitor the mental health and overall well-being of childcare workers, crucial for their role in caring for children.

“As we continue to enhance our system, we strongly advise parents to verify whether the childcare centre is registered under the ministry before entrusting their children,“ she said during the launch of the National Health Agenda Series One and Asean Dengue Day celebration at Kampung Pueh here today.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan.

Psychometric tests serve to evaluate candidates’ personality, health, emotional competence and conflict management skills, thereby assessing their capacity for successful job performance.

In Malaysia, psychometric assessments are required once for entry into the childcare field.

The National Health Agenda Series One aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to residents in the respective area.