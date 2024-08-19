KPWKM to expand CBO directory to tackle community issues - Nancy

PAPAR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will expand the Community-Based Organisation (CBO) directory to cover all districts and states as part of its efforts to tackle issues within local communities, such as abuse, neglect and violence.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the CBO directory, introduced last February, has already been launched in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor and Sabah, with plans to roll it out in Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak next month.

She said the ministry aims to extend the CBO directory to 105 districts by year-end, serving as a guide and reference to facilitate access to vital information and expedite actions by the CBO in providing assistance and support to communities in need.

“This is a new programme involving the local community. This directory contains names and contact numbers that can be reached during incidents, especially involving target groups such as children, women and the elderly, to ensure that necessary services are promptly delivered to those in need.

“Since its launch, we’ve seen a quicker process (in delivering aid and services), particularly when the ministry is contacted. Everyone plays a role in speeding up this process,” she told reporters after launching the KPWKM CBO Directory at the Papar Community Hall here today.

Also present was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is also Papar Member of Parliament (MP).

Nancy explained that the CBO consists of various committees and welfare volunteers, including the Senior Citizens Activity Centre, the Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme, and the Child Welfare Teams, who act as strategic partners of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in supporting and protecting the target groups under the ministry.

She also urged grassroots and community leaders to enhance connections within their communities, including sharing information about the CBO directory to ensure the target groups are fully informed of its availability.

Meanwhile, Armizan said that the establishment of the CBO directory not only enhances and strengthens the functions of KPWKM and JKM but also assists other agencies, such as the service centres of MPs and assemblymen in all districts.

He added that this initiative would ensure more organised grassroots efforts in assisting communities, including in terms of development and the distribution of aid to targeted groups, as the data from the directory can be shared and utilised by various agencies.