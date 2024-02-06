Kuala Lumpur IRB office moves to Government Complex Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) Kuala Lumpur branch office is now operating at the Government Complex in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur.

The IRB, in a statement, said that the branch’s previous office at Menara Olympia, Kuala Lumpur, has been closed.

It said any correspondence can be forwarded to LHDN Kuala Lumpur, Locked Bag 00010, General Post Office, 50990 Kuala Lumpur.

“The Kuala Lumpur IRB office had issued a closure notification notice on March 29 as an early warning to facilitate the taxation of taxpayers in the locality,” it said.

Taxpayers can also visit the IRB office in Pudu Sentral or any nearby IRB office or use e-Appointment through its portal.