Kuskop-Accredited Social Enterprises achieve global recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Accredited Social Enterprise recognition in Malaysia received a double-badge verification from the Social Enterprise World Forum (SEWF) in March this year, thus enhancing the visibility of social enterprises in the country on the global stage.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that social enterprises receiving the Accredited Social Enterprise recognition from the ministry would automatically be recognised by SEWF without needing to undergo an additional international evaluation.

“Kuskop (Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives) has also introduced a new accreditation level, namely Aspiring Social Enterprise, to encourage more new entrepreneurs to engage in social enterprise and work towards becoming fully accredited,“ he said in a statement during the Social Enterprise Day celebration organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Chamber of Social Entrepreneur Development (CSED) and SME Bank.

At the event, 15 social enterprises received the Accredited Social Enterprise recognition from Kuskop.

“Accredited social enterprises are eligible to apply for income tax exemption for three consecutive assessment years,“ he said.

Themed ‘Social Enterprise Malaysia Amplifying Impact (SEMAI)’, Social Enterprise Day aims to raise public awareness about social enterprises while introducing and supporting them in marketing their products and services.

Ewon highlighted various engaging activities, including the sharing of experiences and knowledge about the social entrepreneurship ecosystem, the role of corporations in enhancing social impact within communities, and success stories of social enterprises to inspire the public.

“Kuskop is also hosting a Basic Social Entrepreneurship Course and a Social Enterprise Recognition Clinic for interested participants, along with a Buy Social sale involving 50 social entrepreneurs from across Malaysia,“ he added.

During the event, logos for all three recognition levels - Aspiring Social Enterprise, Basic Social Enterprise, and Accredited Social Enterprise - were also launched.