PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has predicted the onset of the weather phenomenon, La Nina which typically brings about wetter conditions, expected to start between July and September.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah confirmed that La Nina can last between five to 18 months however with global forecast models expecting the weather phenomenon to be at a “weak or moderate strength,” The Star reported.

He added that La Nina varies each episode and may result in different outcomes.

Not only that, Helmi pointed out that moist conditions in the country could be prolonged along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with the presence of La Nina and the northeast monsoon, usually taking place beginning in November.

ALSO READ: Southwest Monsoon expected to start from May 17 - MetMalaysia

“Tropical storms are also expected to be more active in the west Pacific Ocean during a La Nina period. This can result in moist weather along the west coast of Sabah and northern Sarawak,” he said.

Helmi has also assured that MetMalaysia will look out for updates regarding the weather phenomenon from time to time.

Back in 2020, La Nina previously hit the country and only ended early in 2023 when it was supposed to last for one year.

Klang Valley was reportedly hit with major floods in December 2021 and March 2022 while Baling, Kedah experienced major floods also in July 2022.

ALSO READ: Low rainfall from mid-May following Southwest Monsoon - Nik Nazmi