Labuan police drug crackdowns, 333 arrested from Jan-July

LABUAN: A total of 333 individuals in this duty-free island were arrested in police crackdowns on drug trafficking and abuse from January to July this year.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the operations also resulted in the seizure of 368.21 grammes of various drugs and assets worth RM44,156.

He said five of the arrested individuals were facing charges of drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty by hanging or life imprisonment.

“We recorded a higher number of individuals charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the same act, with 259 cases.

“This section concerns the self-administration or consumption of drugs and carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to two years if convicted,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Hamizi said the drugs seized include methamphetamine (syabu), cannabis, and ecstasy.