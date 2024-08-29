PETALING JAYA: The lawyer representing a man accused of supplying firearms to an Israeli national in March has withdrawn from the case and been replaced by a new attorney.

Mohamad Isa Mohamad Basir has informed the Sessions Court that he is now representing Abdul Azim Mohd Yasin, 43, following the withdrawal of the previous lawyer, Ethan Tan, as reported by Kosmo Online.

He also requested the Deputy Public Prosecutor to provide the documents that were previously given to the former lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar told the court the chemical report is expected in September, while the forensic report’s completion date is still pending.

Mohamad Isa, who also represents the accused’s wife, Sharifah Faraha Syed Husin, 41, did not oppose the request.

A new date for document submission was requested and agreed upon with Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza has set October 17 for the submission.